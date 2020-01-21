Preston man "died from neck restraint" after fracas at house party

Have your say

A Preston man who died after a fracas in a house "most likely died due to neck restraint", an inquest was told.

But no-one had been charged as a result of Gareth Roberts' death.

Police had previously been criticised over the evidence brought to an inquest into the death of Mr Roberts, aged 36.

And the victim's family spoke out frequently at the resumed inquest into Mr Robert's death today to criticise police and the Crown Prosecution Service over the way the case was dealt with.

Mr Roberts, of Singleton Close, Fulwood, died in January 2018 at a house party in Levensgarth Avenue.

Coroner James Newman told Mr Roberts' grieving relatives that it was not his job to apportion blame for Mr Robert's death.

He returned a narrative verdict today, saying Mr Roberts "died from asphyxiation most likely due to neck restraint which occurred during a physical altercation in Levensgarth Avenue."

He said contributing factors were cocaine and alcohol the victim had consumed.

He expressed his sympathies to the family.

