Preston man cleared of 'glass bottle' sex attack

A man has been found not guilty of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman with a glass bottle.

David Andrew Corcoran, of Conway Drive, Fulwood, Preston, was unanimously cleared of the charge by the jury, following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

The 30-year-old had been charged after a report was made to police two months after the alleged incident.

The complainant can not be identified for legal reasons.

Corcoran has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage in relation to the woman’s car on July 21 last year.

He has since been fined £1.