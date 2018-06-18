Preston man charged with manslaughter

Have your say

A man has tonight been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man at a Preston Hotel.

Jonathan Palgrave, 35, died after being taken to Royal Preston Hospital on May 20.

Police officers had earlier that evening been called to The Clifton Hotel on Fishergate Hill, Preston at 8.20pm, following a report that a man had collapsed.

Enquiries revealed that two days before his death, Mr Palgrave had been assaulted and suffered a head injury.

Paul Ellerker, 30, of The Clifton Hotel, was originally arrested on suspicion of murder on May 23 and detectives today charged him with manslaughter after a consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court in the morning.