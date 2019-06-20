Preston man charged with burglary offences in Plungington and Fulwood

Have your say

A 49-year-old man from Preston has been charged with burglary offences.



Colin Hannan, from Plungington, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 19) on suspicion of burglary.

Colin Hannan, 49, has been charged with two burglary offences

He had been wanted in connection with burglaries at homes in Plungington Road and Linton Street, Fulwood last month.

Hannan was also wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

READ MORE: Wanted Plungington burglary suspect arrested in Ashton

Lancashire Police have confirmed that Hannan has now been charged for both burglary offences.

He will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court later today (Thursday, June 20).



A police spokesman said: "The 49-year-old was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, June 19) and charged with two burglary offences.

"He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later today (Thursday, June 20).



"Hannan will also be recalled to prison for breaching his licence."