Preston man Carl Robinson gets unpaid work for 'outraging public decency' in Winckley Square by having sex

A woman who witnessed two men having sexual relations in a public green spot is to be paid £300 compensation.

Shocked families witnessed Carl Andrew Robinson and Ian Cotton having sexual intercourse in full public view in Winckley Square at 8pm on a summer's evening.

Police were called to the area at around 8pm on June 2 to reports of sexual activity.

It happened in front of children and parents in the Georgian square, which is also surrounded by businesses and restaurants.

Now Robinson, 35, of Layton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, has been ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work by Preston Magistrates’ Court, after pleading guilty to committing an act outraging public decency.

He was also ordered to have alcohol treatment by the bench.

He must pay £300 to one of the women who spotted the incident, as well as £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

His co-defendant Ian Anthony Cotton, also known as Ian Leach, 27, of Fox Street, Preston, had admitted the same offence at an earlier hearing and was given 42 weeks in jail.

He had been subject to a suspended jail term at the time of the offence.

Winckley Square Gardens were reopened to the public in 2016 after a £1.2m investment.