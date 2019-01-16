Preston man beaten unconscious by gang of motorcyclists whilst walking his dog in Penwortham

A dog walker has been attacked by a gang of motorcyclists in Penwortham.

The 48-year-old man, from Preston, was walking his Labrador on some open fields just off Factory Lane when he was attacked.

The dog walker was attacked whilst walking his dog near Factory Lane, Penwortham on Sunday, January 13.

At around 12pm on Sunday, January 13, the victim said three men on off-road motorcycles sped towards him in an intimidating manner.

The man said his dog was frightened of the bikes, but when he asked them to leave they began to harass him.

One of the men got off his bike and began punching the man in the face. He continued punching him until the man blacked out and his jaw was broken.

As the man slowly regained consciousness, one of the other riders delivered a vicious kick to his head and knocked him out again, fracturing his cheek bone.

The group then got back on their on bikes and rode off towards the direction of the old Bridge Inn, Leyland Road.

The victim was eventually found in the field by another dog walker.

DC Rachel Benn from Preston CID said: “This was a truly shocking attack on a man who should have been safe walking his dog.

"Instead, he has been left with a broken jaw and a fractured cheek bone.

“We think that one of the men was travelling with a boy on the back of his motorbike, possibly between the ages of 6 and 10.

“If you know anything about this attack or the man travelling with the boy on the motorcycle sounds familiar, please get in touch as you could have vital information to assist our investigation.”

You can email 6981@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or can call 01772 209633. If you fail to get an answer, please dial 101 quoting incident reference

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.