Preston man avoids jails after burgling new Penwortham bar and restaurant 1260 Craft & Crust

A 20-year-old man from Preston has avoided jail after admitting to burgling a new bar and restaurant in Penwortham.



Gary Hampson was arrested just two days after a burglary at 1260 Craft & Crust in Liverpool Road, Penwortham shortly after midnight on Tuesday (January 21).

Gary Hampson, 20, has been handed a 16-week suspended sentence for burgling Craft & Crust in Liverpool Road, Penwortham on Tuesday (January 21)

The 20-year-old was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court yesterday (January 23) charged with burglary, but the hearing was adjourned to today.

This morning, Hampson pleaded guilty to burglary before being handed a 16-week sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He must also comply with requirements as part of his suspended sentence.

This includes a 6-month drug rehabilitation requirement, as well as a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement to reduce the prospect of his reoffending.

The 20-year-old has also been ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

The court made no orders for costs or a victim surcharge.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to identify two other men in connection with the burglary that took place at 12.20am on Tuesday (January 21).

Speaking to the Post, Wayne Bretherton, owner of 1260 Craft & Crust, described the suspended sentence as a "farce".

"We welcome the news that one of the men involved in the burglary has been arrested and charged with the offence, but the judicial system is a farce.

"What kind of deterrent is a suspended sentence? It's a disgrace.

"It's a shame because I can't thank the police enough for the way they responded, in particular PC Chris Brown, who has done a fantastic job in bringing this man to justice so quickly.

"It's just a shame that the courts have let the side down and given him a slap on the wrist.

"I'd also like to thank our customers and the local community here in Penwortham, who have rallied around us and kept our spirits up after the break-in."