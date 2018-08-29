Preston man attacked twice in the same night with a steel baseball bat

Have your say

A Preston man has been attacked with a steel baseball bat twice in the same night.

Police were called around 1am this morning following reports a 22-year-old man had been assaulted in Fletcher Road.

Around 2am police received a second call reporting the same man had been attacked in Elswick Road.

In both incidents the victim was hit with a steel baseball bat, suffering a broken arm.

A man and woman later reported receiving threats to kill.

Following enquiries police are keen to trace Ashley Collum, 23, pictured above, in connection with the offences.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with short, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He has links to the Larches, Ashton and Deepdale areas of Preston.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Lancashire Police, said: “Collum is wanted in connection with several serious offences.

"We are appealing to the public for any information that will assist us in locating him.

“Do not approach him, but instead call us, providing a description of his clothing and location if sighted.

“I would also urge Collum, if he sees this appeal, to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on (01772) 209729, 209783 or 209735.

Furthermore you can email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk