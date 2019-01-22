Preston man assaults partner in drunken rage before fleeing police in a stolen car

Have your say

A man from Preston has been arrested after he fled from police in a stolen car moments after assaulting his partner.



The man was reported to police after he allegedly assaulted his partner in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 22).

The driver was stopped by police in New Hall Lane at around 7am on Tuesday, January 22.

But before officers could attend the incident, the suspect stole a car and sped away from the scene in a silver BMW hatchback.

Officers gave chase and pursued the man through Preston city centre. The man refused to pull over until he was forced to a stop by two police cars in New Hall Lane at around 7am.

Arresting officers found that the man was a disqualified driver and had been nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

The driver was arrested for multiple offences and taken into custody.