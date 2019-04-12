Preston man arrested overnight after aggravated burglary in Ribbleton

Have your say

A 29-year-old Preston man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Ribbleton.

Frankie Dwyer, of Acregate Lane, Ribbleton, has been arrested overnight following a successful police appeal.

Frankie Dwyer, 29, of Acregate Lane, Preston, was wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Ribbleton on March 26.

Lancashire Police released his picture on Tuesday, April 9 and asked for the public's help in locating him.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our appeal about wanted man Frankie Dwyer, he was arrested overnight in the Preston area.

"Thank you to those people who shared our earlier appeal for information."

No one was injured during the incident.

A 40-year-old man from Preston had previously been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and released under investigation.