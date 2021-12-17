Preston man arrested after teenage girl suffers 'cracked cheekbone' in violent attack

The 17-year-old victim was also left badly bruised in the assault on Sunday (December 12).

Detectives wanted to speak to a 20-year-old man from Preston in connection with the attack and launched a public appeal to find him.

Today (December 18), officers confirmed the man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested in connection with a vicious attack in Preston

"Thank you to everyone who helped share our appeal," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.