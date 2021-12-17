Preston man arrested after teenage girl suffers 'cracked cheekbone' in violent attack
A man was arrested in connection with a vicious attack which left a teenage girl with a "cracked cheekbone" in Preston.
The 17-year-old victim was also left badly bruised in the assault on Sunday (December 12).
Detectives wanted to speak to a 20-year-old man from Preston in connection with the attack and launched a public appeal to find him.
Today (December 18), officers confirmed the man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.
"Thank you to everyone who helped share our appeal," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.