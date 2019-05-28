Preston man arrested after police discover cache of weapons hidden in car boot

Have your say

A man from Preston has been arrested after police discovered a cache of weapons hidden in a car boot.



The arrest followed a stop and search in London Way, near Lostock Hall, at 2am this morning (Monday, May 28).

Suspicions were raised after officers spotted the car driving around the area in the early morning hours for the second night in a row.

PC McCorry stopped the car and the driver and vehicle were promptly searched by officers.

The officers' suspicions were proven correct after a cache of weapons and suspected stolen property were found hidden in the car boot.

The driver was arrested and the weapons, property and car seized by police.

Following the driver's arrest, the car was subjected to a further detailed search and another 15 suspicious items were discovered.

Sgt Hesketh, of Lancashire Police, praised the officer's "excellent pro-active police work".

He said: "At 2am this morning, PC McCorry spotted a car driving along London Way, Preston. It had been spotted the previous night driving around the area in the small hours, as well.

"The car was stopped and whilst speaking to the driver, PC McCorry spotted a number of weapons inside.

"The driver and car were searched, and a cache of weapons and suspected stolen property were found in the boot.

"The driver was arrested and weapons, property and the car itself seized.

"With the assistance of other officers, the car was more thoroughly searched and over 15 exhibits were seized.

"The driver will be interviewed later this morning."