Preston man arrested after off-road bikers beat dog walker unconscious in Penwortham

Have your say

A Preston man has been arrested after a group of off-road bikers beat a dog walker unconscious in Penwortham.



The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an attack on a 48-year-old man at around 12pm on Sunday, January 13.

The dog walker was attacked whilst walking his dog near Factory Lane, Penwortham on Sunday, January 13.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The victim had been walking his Labrador on some open fields just off Factory Lane in Penwortham when he was attacked by a gang riding off-road bikes.

Three men, accompanied by a boy aged between 6 and 10, allegedly sped towards the dog walker in an intimidating manner and threatened him.

According to police, one of the men got off his bike and repeatedly punched the victim in the face, breaking his jaw and fracturing his cheekbone.

READ MORE: Preston man beaten unconscious by gang of motorcyclists whilst walking his dog in Penwortham

The suspect continued the assault until the victim blacked out and fell to the ground.

As the victim struggled to regain consciousness, another man kicked him in his head and knocked him out again.

The group then got back on their bikes and rode off towards the direction of the old Bridge Inn, Leyland Road.

The victim was eventually found in the field by another dog walker.

Lancashire Police did not confirm whether they are looking for other suspects.