A 37-year-old Preston man has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault, Preston Magistrates' Court heard.

Stephen Kennedy, of Illingworth Road, entered his pleas on 10 October 2024, the court was told.

The charges relate to alleged incidents that occurred between 17 and 19 May 2023, according to court records.

Kennedy faces one count of rape of a woman 16 years or over, contrary to Section 1 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, and one count of sexual assault on a female, contrary to Section 3 of the same Act.

The case is set to proceed to Preston Crown Court, with a pre-trial review scheduled for 15 September 2025.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Court documents show that Kennedy was arrested on 19 September 2024 for allegedly breaking bail conditions. He denied this charge on 5 November 2024 and was found not guilty of the breach on the same day.

The defendant's bail conditions, as stated in court records, include not contacting a woman directly or indirectly, and not having unsupervised contact with any child under 18. Exceptions are made for inadvertent contact or contact approved by Social Services.

Court documents note that reporting restrictions are in place to protect the complainant's anonymity under the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992.