Preston man admits breaking his partner's brother's jaw

A man had to have his jaw wired after a vicious attack near a livery yard left him with a broken cheekbone and jaw.

Levi Critchlow, 31, of Pine Avenue, Little Hoole, Preston, pleaded guilty to maliciously wounding victim Karl Beilensjohn in an incident close to Halsall Livery Yard, near Ormskirk, on March 21.

Prosecuting, David Clarke said: "Around 8.30am, Karl Beilensjohn was walking from his address to the nearby outdoor riding arena.

"He explains that he was going to give his dog a run but then saw the defendant in the yard.

"He was standing near a trailer by the barn and it appears there was some ongoing issue, because the understanding of Mr Beilensjohn was the defendant had cheated on his sister.

"There were words exchanged.

"Matters became rather heated, a fist was clenched and the defendant took physical action.

"He punched him to the side of the face at least once but certainly the force of the blow was enough that he fell to the floor on his knees. That was not the end of the matter because further punches were dealt.

"He became aware of major pain to the side of his face, and his nose and lip were bleeding."

Preston Crown Court heard a woman became aware of the incident as Critchlow walked past her and said: " Sorry."

She went to assist the victim, getting him to a nearby bench and then helping him back to his house, where police were called.

When officers arrived, the victim was "in a bad way" and started vomiting.

He was taken to Southport Hospital and on to Aintree specialist hospital for a scan to establish the extent of his injuries, with medics finding he had a shattered cheekbone and fractured jaw.

He underwent a procedure to wire his jaw to his top teeth.

The court heard in interview, Critchlow alleged he had been the victim of ongoing bullying by Mr Beilensjohn, and he apologised for what he had done in a subsequent interview.

Defending Wayne Jackson said references spoke highly of the defendant, who has no previous convictions, and urged the judge to suspend his sentence.

Judge Andrew Woolman sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, with 150 hours of unpaid work and awarded £1,500 compensation.

He added: " There had obviously been a history of bad feeling between you, the reasons for which don't matter. Matters came to a head."