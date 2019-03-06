Preston man Adam Guffogg jailed after his parents reveal torment at his behaviour and seek restraining order

A man who smashed his dad's van windscreen as they travelled on a motorway has been jailed for four months.

Disrespectful Adam Guffogg, 22, made several outbursts during his appearance at Preston Magistrates' Court, including sniggering at his parent's statements and saying: "Grass."

Preston Magistrates' Court

He admits four charges including criminal damage and public order offences.

On December 29 the dad-of-one swung a spade outside their home when he was refused entry, before threatening a neighbour, and making vile homophobic comments to a police woman who came to arrest him.

Prosecuting at Preston Magistrates’ Court, Alex Mann said the defendant's mum had been babysitting his young son when he turned up in the early hours.

She said: “She didn’t want him in the property due to suspecting he was under the influence.

“He was escorted away by police but returned an hour later, banging a shovel on the road.”

Guffogg was then threatening towards a man who was waiting for a taxi close by, and to an officer - insulting her haircut and calling her homophobic names.

He spat in the police van as he was taken to custody and continued insulting her.

The court heard on March 4, as he and his dad drove home from work in Liverpool, he wedged his hard hat on the dashboard and kicked it, causing the windscreen to break.

Ms Mann added: "Mr Guffogg says he had been with his son who works with him and he says the defendant had been drinking, he heard a colleague mention he was drunk.

"He challenged him and his behaviour is described as being argumentative.

"At 5pm the defendant was throwing items around the van and out of the window.

"Mr Guffogg says he was scared about the danger to himself and other road users whilst this was on the motorway.

"He was hitting, kicking the dashboard shouting, screaming, ranting and throwing things."

In a statement his dad said: "This time I think we need a restraining order.

" He's cost us a fortune in damage to our house.

"We can't put up with this anymore."

His defence lawyer, Steve Scott, said: "It's a very sad and tragic situation."

