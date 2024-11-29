A Preston man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring a British Transport Police officer has pleaded not guilty.

Russel Smith, 53, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article after an on duty officer was stabbed during Radio 2 in the Park weekend in September.

Paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

The attack was described as an ‘isolated incident’. | Google

The attack, which took place at Preston Railway Station at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 7, was described as an ‘isolated incident’.

He entered a plea of not guilty at Preston Combined Court on Thursday.

A date has now been set for a week-long trial in February next year.