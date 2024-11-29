Preston man accused of stabbing British Transport Police officer at Preston Railway Station pleads not guilty
Russel Smith, 53, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article after an on duty officer was stabbed during Radio 2 in the Park weekend in September.
Paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The attack, which took place at Preston Railway Station at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 7, was described as an ‘isolated incident’.
He entered a plea of not guilty at Preston Combined Court on Thursday.
A date has now been set for a week-long trial in February next year.