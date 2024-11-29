Preston man accused of stabbing British Transport Police officer at Preston Railway Station pleads not guilty

A Preston man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring a British Transport Police officer has pleaded not guilty.

Russel Smith, 53, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article after an on duty officer was stabbed during Radio 2 in the Park weekend in September.

Paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

The attack, which took place at Preston Railway Station at 9.30pm on Saturday, September 7, was described as an ‘isolated incident’.

He entered a plea of not guilty at Preston Combined Court on Thursday.

A date has now been set for a week-long trial in February next year.

