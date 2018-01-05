Preston man accused of involvement in human trafficking

Six men - including a Preston resident - and a woman are to face a trial in May accused of human trafficking and exploitation offences.

It follows a string of raids across four counties in November in Lancashire, Manchester, Northampton and Luton.

The searches were part of an investigation into the trafficking and sexual exploitation of a large number of Romanian women

Andrei Carabet, 27, of Manchester Road, Preston, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and causing or inciting prostitution, along with Ionel Sandu, 32, of Carlton Road, Blackburn, Catalin Mihailescu, 43, of Wadeson Road, Manchester, Mihai Nicolescu, 33, of Freehold Street, Northampton, Valentin Poiana, 40, of Orchard Street, Manchester, Maria Badulescu, 33, of High Town Road, Luton, and Florin Rusescu, 44, of High Town Road, Luton.

They will all appear at Preston Crown Court on May 26 in a case expected to last for six weeks.