Preston man, 49, wanted by police after cash and games consoles are stolen from homes

A 49-year-old Plungington man is wanted after games consoles and cash were stolen from homes in Preston.



Police have identified Colin Hannan as a suspect in two burglaries that took place in Plungington and Ribbleton last month.

Colin Hannan, from Preston, is wanted by police in relation to two burglaries in May 2019

The first burglary happened at a home in Plungington Road on May 2, when a person entered a house and stole games consoles.

The second incident occurred two weeks later on May 19 at a home in Linton Street, where a quantity of cash was stolen.

Hannan is also wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with a receding hairline and speaks with a North West accent.

He may be wearing jeans and be in possession of a black rucksack and bicycle.

He has links to the Plungington area of Preston.

PC Tim Phillips, of Preston Police, said: "We would like to trace Hannan in relation to two burglaries. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible."