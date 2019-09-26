Preston man, 46, arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming children in Garstang

Have your say

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Garstang on suspicion of sexual grooming.

The man, from Preston, was arrested at around 7.45pm last night (September 25) after being snared by a group of so-called 'paedophile hunters'.

Police were called to the scene, near Lancaster Canal in Garstang, after a group of so-called 'paedophile hunters' confronted the man whilst broadcasting it live on Facebook

In the footage, the man is handcuffed by officers and searched before being led into the back of a police van.

A police spokesman said: "A 46-year-old man from Preston was arrested last night (September 25) on suspicion of sexual grooming. He is currently in custody."