Preston man, 44, charged with murder in Deepdale

A man from Preston has been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old man in Deepdale.



Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Darren Taylor, 44, of no fixed address has been charged with the murder of Steven May, 50, from Deepdale.

Police at the murder investigation scene in Raven Street, Deepdale on Sunday, May 27.

He is due to make his first appearance at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, May 28).

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.45am on Monday, May 20 after Mr May had been found deceased inside a property on Raven Street in Deepdale.

"A subsequent post mortem examination has revealed a number of injuries to his body including multiple fractures.

"It is believed he died as a result of these."

If you have any information that could help the police investigation, please call 101, quoting incident reference 1596 of May 23.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.