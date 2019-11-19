Preston man, 39, goes on the run from police after being bailed for burglary charge just months after leaving prison

Have your say

A man is evading police after being arrested and charged for burglary in Preston.



Stephen Bosanko, 39, of The Fieldings, Fulwood, was jailed for 12 months at Preston Crown Court in June 2018 for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was released on licence in July but later arrested and charged with another burglary in Preston on November 13.

Bosanko was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on the same day, where he was bailed.

But following the charge for burglary, he has breached his licence terms and is now wanted on recall to prison.

The 39-year-old is described as white, around 6ft, of stocky build with short, receding, dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

Stephen Bosanko has links to the Fulwood, Ribbleton and Plungington areas of Preston, as well as Blackpool, Chorley, Walton-le-Dale and Leyland. Pic: Lancashire Police

Bosanko has links to the Fulwood, Ribbleton and Plungington areas of Preston, as well as Blackpool, Chorley, Walton-le-Dale and Leyland.

PC Paul Moseley, from Preston Police, said: "We are trying to trace a wanted man from Preston.

"If you have seen Stephen Bosanko or know where he is, please get in contact with us.

"We would ask the public if they see Bosanko not to approach him but to ring us instead."

Anyone with information can call us on 101 or email 2314@lancashire.pnn.police.uk