Preston man, 30, arrested on suspicion of kidnap after woman is filmed being dragged by car in New Hall Lane

A man from Preston has been arrested in connection with a video that showed a woman being dragged by a car in New Hall Lane.

Lancashire Police has confirmed that the 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after the shocking incident in New Hall Lane on Saturday, September 28.

The disturbing incident happened near the Texaco garage in New Hall Lane, Preston

A police spokesman said: "Many of you will be aware of a video which was circulating on social media of a woman being assaulted by a man in a car in Preston.

"We were called by a member of the public at around 4.15am on Saturday (September 28) to the report of the woman being assaulted by a man in a car at a garage on New Hall Lane in Preston.

"The woman had been seen to be repeatedly dragged by a car close to the Texaco Garage.

"Following enquiries we have arrested a 30-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of kidnap.

"He is currently in custody."

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after a video emerged on social media showing a woman being dragged by her hair alongside a moving car in New Hall Lane.

The attack was filmed by a member of the public who reported the incident to police.