Preston man, 30, arrested on suspicion of kidnap after woman is filmed being dragged by car in New Hall Lane

A man from Preston has been arrested in connection with a video that showed a woman being dragged by a car in New Hall Lane.
Lancashire Police has confirmed that the 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after the shocking incident in New Hall Lane on Saturday, September 28.
A police spokesman said: "Many of you will be aware of a video which was circulating on social media of a woman being assaulted by a man in a car in Preston.
"We were called by a member of the public at around 4.15am on Saturday (September 28) to the report of the woman being assaulted by a man in a car at a garage on New Hall Lane in Preston.
"The woman had been seen to be repeatedly dragged by a car close to the Texaco Garage.
"Following enquiries we have arrested a 30-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of kidnap.
"He is currently in custody."
The arrest comes nearly two weeks after a video emerged on social media showing a woman being dragged by her hair alongside a moving car in New Hall Lane.
The attack was filmed by a member of the public who reported the incident to police.