Preston man, 18, mugged at knifepoint in Lostock Hall

An 18-year-old man has been mugged at knifepoint in Lostock Hall.

The man was attacked by two youths as he walked through a ginnel between the library and the Co-op store in Watkin Lane at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 24.

The youths, believed to be aged between 14 and 16, threatened the man with a knife and attempted to snatch his backpack.

It is not known whether the victim was stabbed with the knife or otherwise injured in the attack.

Police have been approached for comment.

If anyone has any information, please call police on 101.