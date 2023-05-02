Preston Magistrates hears details of a 15-year-old boy convicted of 11 molestation charges against a 9-year-old girl

A 15-year-old boy convicted of 11 counts of various forms of sexual assault against someone under age 11 attended Preston Magistrates Court on April 18.

A 15-year-old boy from Skelmersdale, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attended Lancashire Youth Court, sitting at Preston Magistrates Courts, on April 18 faced with 11 molestatation counts against a nine-year-old girl.

The offences are said to have taken place between July 1 2021 and January 14 2022 in Burnley, and breached various sections of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

One count involved him inciting a nine-year-old to engage in sexual activity of a non penetrative nature, namely asking her to pull her lower clothing down. A second count involved him touching her chest, a third for touching her vagina, and four counts involved him touching the girl’s bottom, namely one being with his penis and another being whilst playing ‘sleeping lions’.

Other counts include that the 15-year-old boy penerated the nine-year old’s vagina with his penis; caused her to masturbate his penis; penetrated her mouth with his penis; and masturbated in front of her.

The boy pleaded not guilty on November 14 2022 but was found guilty of all offences on February 15 2023.

At Preston Magistrates Court, he was handed a Youth Rehabilitation Order with intensive supervision and surveillance. The defendant must comply with a daily 7pm to 7am curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for 3 months.

