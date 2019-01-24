Preston learner driver David Porter almost hit shoppers as he drove WRONG WAY up Fishergate's one way system to evade police

A panicking provisional licence holder drove the wrong way up Preston’s main street as a bus approached - and almost hit pedestrians as he tried to evade police.

Horrified shoppers had to leap away as the learner driver mounted the pavement in his mum’s grey Vauxhall Corsa to avoid the oncoming bus.

Fishergate, Preston

Officers deemed the pursuit too unsafe to continue during the incident on December 14, 2016.

David Porter, 30, of Ramsey Avenue, Preston, admitted dangerous driving to the courts - two years after the event.

The defendant, who has never passed a driving test, says he got behind the wheel of his mum’s car when she was unable to get out of a “precarious” parking space.

It was intended she would resume driving after he manoeuvred the car out - but he panicked when he spotted a police car with its emergency lights and shot across the officers’ path.

Prosecuting, Hanifa Patel said: “ The officer had his emergency lights and he indicated he wanted to stop.

“His intention was simply to have a word about his lack of concentration.

“But he didn’t stop, he went onto a one way system in the opposite direction.

“The officer states he could see a bus travelling down the one way system towards him and the vehicle mounted the pavement to the left side.”

Recorder Stanley Reiz said: “That action caused some pedestrians to move to avoid being struck.”

He imposed 100 hours unpaid work, a rehabilitation requirement, and a two and half year road ban and extended test - as well as his initial test.

