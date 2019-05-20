Preston landlord Graham Hammer admits fire safety failures at the Derby Hotel

The former landlord of a Preston hotel has pleaded guilty to a string of four fire safety flouts on what should have been the day of his trial.

Graham Hammer, 67, of Higher Walton Road, Preston, was prosecuted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service after a number of safety issues were revealed during an inspection of the Derby Court Hotel on Pole Street, Preston, last February.

Derby Hotel

During a hearing at Preston Crown Court, Hammer, who has since sold the hotel and retired, admitted four fire safety failure offences.

The first relates to failing to ensure residents' safety by having adequate fire separation, placing residents at risk of death or serious injury.

The second is a failure to comply with fire safety laws by carrying out a suitable fire risk assessment, and the third is a failure to provide adequate fire doors.

The final count regards failing to ensure the facilities were subjected to maintenance and in good repair.

Hammer was convicted in 2005 and fined for similar offences relating to the same hotel.

The property was sold four months after the inspection that led to the prosecution.

Defending, Mark Ainsworth said: "He has moved on. he had ran the hotel for many years up until July last year."

Judge Philip Parry adjourned the case until June 28 for a pre sentence report to be written.

He said: "I'll give you a degree of credit for those pleas as you have avoided a trial."