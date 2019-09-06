Preston knuckle duster man lied police had served him with a 'risk of murder warning' - and is now in jail

A man who claimed he was carrying a knuckle duster for his own protection has been jailed for 144 days.

Kay Hussain, of Wesley Court, Preston, told police he had previously been served with three Osman warnings - a police notice warning the subject of a death threat or a “high risk of murder”.

Crown Court

However, Preston Crown Court was told police had since confirmed no such warnings were ever in existence for the 30-year-old.

Prosecuting, Stephen Parker said the weapon was found hidden in his clothes after suspicious police searched a car he was a passenger in on New Hall Lane, Preston, on June 15.

There was a strong smell of cannabis and Hussain was asked to get out.

He was searched and the knuckle duster was found hidden in his left hand shorts pocket.

He made a prepared statement to his solicitor in which the bizarre claims were made.

Osman notices are warnings of a death threat or a high risk of murder that are issued by British police or legal authorities to the possible victim and are named after a high-profile case, Osman v United Kingdom.

His defence lawyer said Hussain had mental health issues and presented as an “anxious individual”.

But Recorder Mukhtar Hussain QC said: “He’s not a newcomer to the court - he has 12 convictions for 15 offences.

“I’m satisfied that there has been no evidence before me of any Osman warning - that is something you merely have become aware of as a general knowledge and are using it to your advantage.

“”You have previous convictions as I have already indicated. They go from motoring to drugs, an affray, battery and possession of a screwdriver and a claw hammer.

“What that means is by law I must pass a minimum of six months in prison unless I can say it would be unjust to do so.

“I’m afraid I am unable to find any factors that enable me to say the minimum would be unjust.”

Hussain mumbled: “Tell Mum and Dad I’m sorry” to relatives as he was led down.