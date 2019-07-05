Preston knuckle duster accused claims police told him his life was in danger

A man has made claims in court that police have served him with a notice warning him his life is under threat.

Prosecutors allege Kay Hussain, 30, of Wesley Court, Preston, was in possession of a knuckle duster weapon which was found hidden in his clothes after suspicious police searched a car he was a passenger in.

Police are said to have warned defendant

Hussain has not entered a plea after a dispute over his solicitor, but Preston Magistrates’ Court was told he had made a prepared statement, signed by his solicitor, admitting being possession of it “for his own protection”, and claiming his life was in danger.

The court was told Lancashire Police had previously given Mr Hussain an Osman warning.

These are warnings of a death threat or a high risk of murder that are issued by British police or legal authorities to the possible victim.

They are named after a high-profile case, Osman v United Kingdom.

Prosecuting, Dylan Wagg said: “The defendant was a passenger in a vehicle parked on New Hall Lane.

“PC McCrory spoke to the defendant.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis and he was asked to get out.

“He was searched and the knuckle duster was found concealed in his left hand shorts pocket.

“He was immediately arrested and cautioned and made no reply.

“In interview he gave the prepared statement.”

The bench said the case would be beyond their sentencing powers and committed it to the crown court, where Hussain will next appear on August 6.

