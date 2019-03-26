Preston Islamic education centre targeted in suspected hate crime after window is smashed by brick-throwing vandals

Have your say

An Islamic education centre in Preston has been targeted by vandals in a suspected hate attack.



Police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of the Iqra education centre at Madrassa-tul-madina in Garstang Road at 4am on Tuesday, March 19.

Two men have been captured on CCTV committing the vandalism and the footage has been passed to police.

The centre, near Moor Park, provides Islamic education for children up to the age of 15.

Staff at the centre said they have asked the police to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

The centre was targeted just three days after a terrorist killed 50 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The smashed window has now been repaired at Iqbal Iqra education centre in Garstang Road.

Following the terror attack in New Zealand, Lancashire Police said it would increase patrols and visibility around mosques in Preston.

On Thursday, March 21, the Post revealed that Lancashire Police had investigated more than 1,500 reports of racially and religiously aggravated crimes in 2018.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the incident "has been reported to us."

But the force could not confirm whether the incident is being investigated as a hate crime at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number LC-20190312-0991.