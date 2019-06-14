Preston husband poured bleach in wife's hair products after split

A husband who laced his wife's shampoo and conditioner with household bleach after they split up has been given a two year community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Kelsall, 34, of Myerscough Hall Drive, Bilsborrow, Preston, admits attempting to administering a poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

Crown Court



Preston Crown Court heard as he sobered up he texted his victim before she used the hair products to confess what he had done.

He apologised, adding: "You just made me mad."

Prosecuting, Karen Brooks said: " The Crown bring the case that no injury was intended, it was to annoy or aggrieve her.



"At the time the offence was committed they had been married for six years with two young children.



"Both parties agree there had been difficulties within the relationship and there were many arguments leading up to the current offence and the defendant accepts his excessive consumption of alcohol caused some of those arguments."



She said the day before the offences they had argued and he had been abusive, and she had asked him to leave.



On June 10 he returned to their address at 7.30pm to collect some belongings and was abusive.



Unknown to her he poured bleach into her expensive shampoo.



After he left the victim's father used the bathroom and discovered a bleach bottle without a top and remarked on it to his daughter.



At 10pm he attempted to return again, the court heard, to warn her what he had done, but was not allowed access to the property.



Kelsall then texted her saying: "Don't use anything out of the shower."



The court heard he told police he knew her hair products were expensive and his aim was to damage them - it was only later in the evening he realised what damage could be caused to the victim.



In a victim statement his wife said: "My whole life has changed. I cannot believe what he did and the consequences that could have happened.



"My world has been turned upside down and I don't think it will ever be the same again."



His defence lawyer said: "It was stupid, reckless, risky behaviour, culminating in a moment of madness.



" When sobering up later he realised it was stupid and he didn't intend any harm to his wife, no matter what had gone on."



Kelsall has three convictions for three offences including wounding and drink driving.



The Honourable Mr Justice Nicklin said: " Unfortunately they had difficulties in their relationship.



"Mr Kelsall had made an attempt to return to the property because he realised the foolishness of hat he had done, but police did not let him gain access. As a result he sent a text warning her not to use any of the products and saying he had 'just been made to feel mad'.



"Understandably she has been deeply upset by what has happened. She is under the shadow of imagining what could have happened to her or her children."



He imposed a two year community order to take part in the Building Better Relationships Programme, is month alcohol treatment, and 120 hours unpaid work.