Preston house burglar Thomas Kenny faces jail term

A house burglar sneaked into a Preston woman’s home in the middle of the night while she was sleeping, a court has heard.

Thomas Kenny, 59, currently of Fox Street Night Shelter, Preston, forced his way in through the back door of her home on Tunbridge Street, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

He helped himself to £1,600 of the victim’s possessions, including her laptop, a wallet, mobile phones and cash - though he disputes the items that were taken.

Kennt, who has previous convictions for house burglary, pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling.

Prosecuting, Matthew Siddall said the break in had happened on July 27 this year.

He added: “The complainant and a friend were inside the property at night, and went to bed at around 11.15pm.

“The defendant entered via the back door, which was forced open.

“The aggravating features are that the complainant was still in the house at the time.”

Kenny has 27 convictions for 34 offences, including previous burglaries.

His defence lawyer said he did not accept everything that had allegedly been stolen and that there may have to be a Newton hearing.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court deemed its powers insufficient to deal with him.

His case was committed to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on a date to be arranged, and he was given unconditional bail.

Where sentencing an offender for a qualifying third domestic burglary, the courts can impose a prison term of at least three years.