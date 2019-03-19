Preston high school placed on lockdown and 16-year-old arrested after "threats to kill" student

Have your say

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill another teenager and forced a high school into lockdown.

"Threats to kill" were made online towards a Christ the King Catholic High School pupil on Monday (March 18), said police.

Police were called to Christ the King Catholic High School in Lawrence Avenue, Frenchwood on Monday, March 19 due to a concern for safety.

The violent nature of the threats forced the school in Lawrence Avenue to enter "lockdown" and required a heavy police presence for the remainder of the day.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 10.32am yesterday (Monday, March 18) to reports of a concern for safety.

"It was reported that threats had been made over social media towards a pupil at Christ the King High School on Lawrence Avenue in Preston.

"Safeguarding measures were put in place and there was a heavier police presence in the area for reassurance purposes.

"Section 60 powers were also authorised in the Frenchwood and Avenham areas until 5pm on Monday, March 18.

"A 16-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and is currently in custody.

"We are treating this as a targeted threat and do not believe there is any wider concern for the public."