Preston high school placed on lockdown and 16-year-old arrested after "threats to kill" student

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill another teenager and forced a high school into lockdown.
"Threats to kill" were made online towards a Christ the King Catholic High School pupil on Monday (March 18), said police.
The violent nature of the threats forced the school in Lawrence Avenue to enter "lockdown" and required a heavy police presence for the remainder of the day.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 10.32am yesterday (Monday, March 18) to reports of a concern for safety.
"It was reported that threats had been made over social media towards a pupil at Christ the King High School on Lawrence Avenue in Preston.
"Safeguarding measures were put in place and there was a heavier police presence in the area for reassurance purposes.
"Section 60 powers were also authorised in the Frenchwood and Avenham areas until 5pm on Monday, March 18.
"A 16-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and is currently in custody.
"We are treating this as a targeted threat and do not believe there is any wider concern for the public."