Preston Harris Library arrest: Samurai and knives seized from venue after call from member of public

A woman has appeared in court in connection with the discovery of a samurai sword, ornamental zombie knife and two other daggers at Preston's Harris Library yesterday.

Lancashire Police attended the library on July 17 after they were alerted by a concerned member of public.

Harris Library building

Members of the public, including children, were visiting the venue at the time.

It is understood the items were recovered from carrier bags near the toilets, which also contained tins of food and a drill.

Deborah Hayes, 39, of Tenby Road, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates' Court today, where she denied being possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The bench committed the case to Preston Crown Court where she will appear on August 20.

