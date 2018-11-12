Preston 'gang warfare' video which shows groups of youths brawling has been branded 'unfair' by residents

Residents have leapt to the defence of their neighbourhood after claims “gang warfare” has broken out on its streets.

People living in the Ashton area of Preston say a much-publicised incident involving youths - in which one stood on the roof of a car containing a mother and child – was a “total one-off.”

A youth stands on the roof of a BMW in Blackpool Road, Ashton during a confrontation between two groups which halted traffic.

And some claim the area does not have a problem with groups of young men roaming the streets looking for trouble.

“You don’t see anything like that round here,” said Joanne Hodson, of Tulketh Brow, who was out walking her dog after dark. “I’ve never witnessed anything like that, where the lad climbed on the car. I wouldn’t take the dog out at night if this was a scarey place.”

Her friend Susan Rose, who was also out with her dog, added: “That video on social media of the lad on the car was extreme. It’s unfair and not typical of this area. It’s pretty quiet to be honest.”

Footage of the incident, filmed on a Saturday linchtime in Blackpool Road, showed a bust-up between two groups of youths, some carrying sticks. It attracted hundreds of comments, with some residents saying trouble between gangs from Tanterton and the Savick and Larches estates was a problem.

But other locals deny there is a serious issue with youths. “There’s no big gang thing round here,” said Lewis Butterworth. “It’s not a true reflection of this area.” His friend Sam Nicholson agreed. “It’s not a bad area. This was just kids trying to make a name for themselves.”