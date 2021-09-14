Mohammed Al Aaraj, 19, of Sheffield Drive, Preston, who is charged with manslaughter. spoke only to confirm his name and address during a brief hearing before Preston Magistrates' Court.

Mr Fishwick died following an assault outside his home on The Paddock in Fulwood on Friday afternoon.

It is understood he had asked a group of youths to leave the area near his home, and it is alleged the victim made a racial remark during their exchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Al Aaraj is led to a prison van after being remanded in custody during his first court appearance

Officers attended at around 3 pm and found the retired Leyland Motors worker had suffered a facial injury, later diagnosed as a fractured nose.

He had initially given police a description of the youths and declined medical treatment but later an ambulance was called and he taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died on Saturday morning.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be bleeding as a result of fractures to the nose, consistent with being assaulted.

Mohammed Al Aaraj is led to a prison van after being remanded in custody during his first court appearance

Prosecuting, Holly Holden asked the court to remand Al Aaraj into custody on the basis he would fail to appear, could commit further offences, and could attempt to flee the country.

Defending, Paolo Passerini said an application for bail may be made at the Crown Court.

He added: "I wish to state I'm not in position to forward any indication of plea, but I can state this defendant concedes he is the person responsible for striking Mr Fishwick."

Remanding him into custody, the chair of the magistrates bench said: "This is a serious matter that can only be dealt with by a judge and jury at the Crown Court."

Frank Fishwick

The defendant will appear before the higher court on October 12 by a video link from prison.

*Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0879 of September 10, 2021.

(proceeding)