Preston flat torched by arsonists in middle of night

A fire at a flat in Preston which led to a major gas leak is being investigated as arson.



Fire services were called at around 2am on Wednesday, April 24, when the doorway of a ground floor flat on Avenham Road, near Winckley Square, was set alight.

Police are investigating an arson at a ground floor flat in Avenham Road, Preston on Wednesday, April 24

The fire spread quickly and caused extensive damage to the door, hallway, lounge and a bedroom.

The occupant of the flat was home at the time but managed to escape injured.

The blaze led to a number of other properties being evacuated in the middle of the night after the fire caused a significant gas leak.

Two fire engines from Preston attended the blaze with firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entering the smoke-filled property.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire Service said: "Crews used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"A small number of neighbouring properties were also evacuated during the incident. The cause of the fire is suspicious and an investigation is underway."

Police would now like to speak to anybody with information that could help with their arson investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Perhaps you know who is responsible, or maybe you were in the area and saw something that seemed suspicious.

"Whatever you know we would ask you to contact us as soon as possible."

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 76 of April 24.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/6j3qp.