Preston fire crews tackle destructive bedroom fire caused by candle

Firefighters tackled a bedroom fire at a domestic property in Preston this morning which was accidentally started by a candle.



Two fire engines from Preston attended a blaze at a home on Squires Wood at around 10.01am this morning (January 2).

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two positive ventilation fans and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The fire involved the bedroom of a domestic property as a result of a candle set.

A spokesperson for Preston Fire Station said: "This morning the wholetime crews at Preston Fire Station responded to a bedroom fire started accidentally from a candle.

"The pictures show the level the poisonous smoke came down to on the white internal door."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed one person was in the property at the time of the incident, but were unable to confirm whether or not the candle had been left unattended.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately ninety minutes.

"The pictures show the level the poisonous smoke came down to on the white internal door." (Credit: Preston Fire Station)

Tips to stay safe when using a candle

According to the Lancashire Fire and Rescue service, there was a 26% increase in candle fires last year.

Here are some tips to stay safe when using a candle:

- Secure candles in a proper holder.

- Keep them well away from any materials that may catch fire like curtains, cards, papers etc.

- Take extra care when you are wearing loose clothing around candles.

- Don’t put candles on the side of the bath or on the television.