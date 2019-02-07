Preston family's heartbreaking tributes to 'goofy and crazy' Rosie Elizabeth Darbyshire

The family of a woman found dead in a Ribbleton street have paid a heartbreaking tribute to their "talented crazy, goofy Rosie".

Rosie Elizabeth Darbyshire, 27, from Ribbleton died as a result of serious head injuries after police were called to the Moor Nook area in the early hours of this morning.

Paying tribute to her, Rosie’s family said: “It doesn't seem real that our crazy, wig-wearing, talented, goofy Rosie won't be bursting through the door in song anymore.

"We are utterly heartbroken and don't doubt that this devastating news will be affecting so many more people than we could ever imagine.

"We ask for time to grieve and attempt to process this as a family. Rosie's wonderful son is our priority right now.”

Family and friends flooded social media paying tribute to Rosie, describing her as a 'beautiful lady' and 'such a nice girl'.

Police were called to Pope Lane and Village Drive in the Moor Nook area of Ribbleton after receiving reports of an "altercation" at 2am today.

Crime Scene Investigators could be seen coming in and out of a tent, where the body was believed to be, on the junction between Pope Lane and Village Drive.

The officer leading the investigation, DCI Geoff Hurst from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) continued: “Firstly my thoughts are with Rosie’s family who are understandably devastated. We have family liaison officers providing them support at this extremely difficult and sad time.

“We are treating this as a murder and believe that Rosie’s attacker was known to her. We do not believe there is any kind of wider threat to the local community.

“I have a team of people working on getting to the bottom of what happened to Rosie and would like to reiterate my appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time to get in touch as soon as possible as you could have vital information. There will be extra officers out and about in the vicinity of where this tragic incident happened so please speak to them if you have any concerns or you know something you want to share with us.”

Chaz Clarke said: "RIP Rosie Elizabeth Darbyshire, can’t believe what I’m hearing. Thoughts are with your family. Cruel people on this earth."

Kimmie Jones posted: "Rest in peace Rosie Elizabeth, can't believe it, only just found out. Another amazing soul gone. Fly high angel."

Kirsty Davis posted: "Another beautiful friend has sadly gained her wings far to young. Fly high my friend until we meet again; rest in peace."

Rachael Harris said: "Absolutely gutted to hear the horrendous news. Sleep tight beautiful lady.

"Your family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time."

Leanne Sullivan said: "So sad...on your own doorstep. RIP. Rosie."

Sophie Sutton added: "Rest in peace Rosie. Such a nice girl."

Scott Web posted: "Rest in peace Rosie I'm glad I got to meet you."

A post mortem examination has revealed Rosie died as a result of serious head injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Preston was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody.