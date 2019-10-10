Preston ex-RAF air traffic worker caught out by paedophile vigilante group breaches sex order

A convicted paedophile has been found guilty of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Andrew Ralph Helman, 54, of Cliff Street, Preston, was found to have deleted your internet history.

READ MORE: Pervert jailed over images



The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court imposed an £80 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

The ex air traffic controller previously served a 27 month jail term after a vigilante group exposed his activities and reported him to police.

On that occasion he admitted possessing 684 indecent photographs of children, three counts of making indecent images and distributing them.