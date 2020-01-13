Preston drug dealer's supporters shout: 'We love you' from public gallery as he is remanded into custody

A man tried to throw cash on the ground as he fled police, a court has heard.

Dylan Cornwell, 23, of Lark Hill Close, Preston, indicted guilty pleas to possession of diamorphine and crack cocaine with intent to supply them, during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates' Court

The court heard he was stopped by police last Wednesday but when challenged by them he ran away.

When he was caught, officers found “significant amounts of drugs and cash” on him, including 77 wraps of heroin, 19 wraps of crack cocaine and several thousands of pounds in bank notes.

They also found a set of car keys to a Ford Focus car bearing false number plates - and the original plates were later found in his home.

The magistrates’ bench was also told his mobile phone showed clear signs of drug dealing type messages.

Cornwell, who was still subject to a prison licence from a sentence imposed in 2013, has been recalled into custody.

READ MORE: Teen and pal jailed for machete street attack



Defending, John Didsbury asked for his case to be committed to Crown Court as he is likely to face around three years in jail.

Onlookers in the public gallery cried as he was remanded, and shouted: “We love you Dylan.”

(proceeding)