Preston drug dealer Alex Swales jailed for four years after police spot him in a Seat Ibiza

A busted drug dealer tried to swallow a bag of cocaine as he violently struggled with police during his arrest.

Alexander Francis Swales, 26, of Burholme Road, Preston, has been jailed for four years for possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply it.

Alex Swales

Preston Crown Court heard two officers were on duty in Ribbleton when their attention was drawn to a Seat Ibiza driven by Swales.

Officers saw him pull over, and he ran away from them when they recognised him and shouted ‘Alex’.

There was a violent struggle, during which he tried to swallow a package of white powder - later found to be class A drugs.

Prosecuting, Lisa Worsley said: “Another bag of class A drugs was found in his clenched fist.

“The Seat vehicle was searched and six small bags of cannabis were recovered, along with a knuckle duster and a blood stained tissue.

“It appeared the defendant had recent injuries to his face.”

She added £430 in cash notes was also seized at the scene on October 4, 2017.

In interview Swales, who has previous drugs convictions, claimed members of public had filmed the ‘disgusting way’ he was treated by officers.

Recorder Andrew Long said: “ You relapsed into using cocaine and you have gone back to square one because you have now pleaded guilty possession with intent to supply cocaine and also cannabis.

“You must have been advised what the guidelines say.

“The excuses which might have worked first time alas do not help you very much the second time.

“If you commit a third offence you already know there’s a sentence of seven years waiting for you.”