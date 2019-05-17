Preston driver's false injury crash claims land him in court

A man has admitted making fake damage and injury claims about a road collision nearly four years ago.



Mohammed Faheem Suleman, 24, of Regent Drive, Fulwood, admits fraud by false representation, following an accident on December 9, 2015, between his Vauxhall Astra and a Peugeot.

Magistrates' Court



He said vehicle damage and personal injury was caused.

But a probe found vehicles had not been damaged to the extent he claimed and that there were no injuries.



He admitted a further fraud over a similar claim about an alleged crash on April 10, 2016, again claiming damage and personal injury was caused.



He got unpaid work for 200 hours, a rehabilitation requirement, and a six month ban.



He must pay £6,000 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.