Preston drink-driver claims puppy ‘murdered’

A distraught drink-driver was found cradling her dead puppy’s body in a towel, magistrates have heard.

Janice Kelly, 40, of The Briars, Fulwood, Preston, was arrested after a row with her lodger, during which she accused him of “murdering” the puppy. She found the dog dead when she got home.

Preston courts

Neighbours had called police at 7.20am reporting the pair arguing and had heard her accusing him of killing her pet.

She drove off to her ex-partner’s home with the body of the puppy, called Charlie.

Preston magistrates heard her lodger had already arrived at the same address when she got there, and she crashed into her lodger’s car.

Prosecuting, Tracey Yates said when police arrived, Kelly was “very distressed”, holding a dead puppy.

Her defence lawyer said it was a “traumatic situation” and that the RSPCA was currently investigating.

She admits drink driving, was banned, and must also pay a £260 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge.