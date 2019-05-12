Preston drink driver arrested for driving the wrong way down dual carriageway by Capitol Centre Retail Park

Have your say

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway near Preston.

The suspect, driving a black VW Polo, was caught travelling the wrong way down the A6 by the Capitol Centre Retail Park in Walton-le-Dale.

The black VW Polo that the arrested driver was behind the wheel in

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 12), although the exact time remains unclear.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the driver provided a breath sample double the legal limit and was subsequently arrested.

They were caught by police from Blackpool within 20 minutes of their patrol in Preston.