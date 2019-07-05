Preston drink drive mum drove off after colliding with parked car in Plungington

A drink driver who crashed and fled has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Solay Finley, 42, of Stratford Drive, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, was arrested at her home and provided an initial breath test showing she was nearly three times the limit - but refused to give further samples in custody.

Drink driving checks



The mum-of-one admits failing to stop after an accident on March 23, and failing to give a breath test.

READ MORE: This drink driver was on the way to pick up his child when he was arrested by Lancashire police



She was banned for three years, and must do 100 hours unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days and pay £300 costs and an £85 surcharge.



Preston magistrates heard she was driving a Vauxhall Adam on Plungington Road, Preston, when she collided with a silver Mazda 6 estate car, at around 11.20pm, and made no attempt to stop.



Police traced her as the registered keeper, and attended her home 20 minutes later.



Finley, who has previous similar offences, admitted she had been driving in Plungington, but denied having an accident and being intoxicated.



She told officers she had only been drinking heavily since she got home - but was unable to provide any evidence of alcohol in her home.



A probation officer told the court Finley did not realise it was a police matter.



She said: “She wants the court to know she is sorry for her actions and states her actions were stupid.



“She was returning home from completing cash in hand work for a dessert only cafe.



“She states she had clipped a parked car but with the time of evening was reluctant to stop and start knocking on random doors.”