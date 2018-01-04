Preston dog owner denies ‘drop-kicking’ pet

A dog owner has denied subjecting his pet dog to physical violence.

Carl Thomas Richardson, of Rose Lane, Holme Slack, Preston, will face a trial over two charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

The 36-year-old is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to his female cross-breed dog, which is named Pepper, in an incident on August 23, 2017, when it is said he kicked her.

Richardson is also accused of failing to ensure her needs were met by failing to protect her from pain, injury, suffering and disease.

He entered not guilty pleas in a short hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The case was brought by the RSPCA charity after a Lancashire police officer who was responding to an incident allegedly saw Richardson “drop-kicking” the animal.

The dog is said to have flown through the air and landed on the other side of the road.

Defending, Paolo Passerini said his client was putting forward a ‘self-defence’ argument.

He added: “He says he was victim of an assault immediately before the incident - he was knocked to the ground and someone stamped on his head.

“He saw a dog coming towards him and struck out to keep it away, assuming it was being set on him.”

A trial date has been fixed at the same court for March 9.

It is expected a vet and an RSPCA officer will give evidence during the case.