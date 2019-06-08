Preston dog bite woman dies in hospital

A woman who fell ill after bitten by a dog in Preston, has died.

Sharon Jennings, 55, from Preston, was walking her own dog on the old railway lines in Brookfield between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday, May 31 when her pet and another dog started to fight.

She intervened and was bitten on the hand and neck.

She was found unwell at her home address last Monday, June 3 and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where she died on Friday evening.

Police say they are continuing to make inquires to trace the dog involved and its owner.

The dog is described as a speckled ginger and black dog of medium height. The owner was described as a male with thinning grey/black hair wearing a blue fleece type jacket.

Det Insp Chris Wellard of Preston Police said: “Our thoughts are with Sharon’s family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.

“We’re working hard to establish what happened but need anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible. Did you see a dog matching this description in the area or see or hear anything around the time of the incident? Please get in touch.

“I would also appeal directly to the owner of the other dog to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1259 of June 5