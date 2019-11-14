Preston couple arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police raid home

A Preston couple have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police raided their home.



A 47-year-old man, and a woman, aged 42, were arrested yesterday (November 13) following a raid on a terraced home in De Lacy Street.

Officers used power tools to enter the terraced home and arrested two occupants, a 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman on suspicion of drug dealing. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police were unable to confirm the location of the street, but said the raid was carried out by Preston Neighbourhood Policing Task Force.

Officers said they had been tipped off by members of the public who had alerted them to suspicious activity at the home.

Officers forced entry to the home using power tools and its two occupants were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.

PD Meg took the lead, successfully sniffing out a stash of suspected Class A, B and C drugs. Officers also found several sets of weighing scales, a number of 'burner' phones, and a large quantity of cash.

PD Meg successfully sniffed out a stash of suspected Class A, B and C drugs hidden inside the home. Pic: Lancashire Police

A police spokesman said: "Yesterday morning, officers from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Task Force, assisted by PD Meg from Lancashire Police Dog Unit, executed a warrant in the Tulketh area of Preston, under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"A quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs, seized from the address, and the two occupants, a 47 year old male and a 42 year old female, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

"Lancashire Constabulary and your Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to act on intelligence provided to disrupt criminality in Preston.

It is the latest in a series of recent raids on homes suspected of drugs offences in Preston. Pic: Lancashire Police

"This search was as a direct result of information given by the community, so thank you.

"If you have any information you think we should be aware of, please contact us on either 101, via the Lancashire Constabulary website, or via independent charity Crimestoppers."

Lancashire Police said it was unable to confirm whether the two suspects had been charged.

A drugs warrant was executed in the Tulketh area of Preston, under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Pic: Lancashire Police

A quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs, several sets of weighing scales, several 'burner' phones, and a quantity of cash were seized during the raid. Pic: Lancashire Police