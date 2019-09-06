Preston community is praised for role in discovery of 'large quantity' of Class B drugs near Garstang Road

A man has been arrested in relation to drugs offences after a police raid in Preston.

The 48-year-old male, who has not been named, was arrested on Friday morning (September 6) after Preston Police's Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a property near Garstang Road in Fulwood.

Police carried out the raid on Friday (September 6)

The raid, was executed using Section 23 powers of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, which gives officers power to enter the property of a person carrying on business as a producer or supplier of any controlled drugs.

A spokesman for Preston Police confirmed that a "number of items have been seized including a large quantity of Class B drugs and an amount of drug-related paraphernalia".

They added: "The execution of this warrant comes as a direct result of the support and help we receive from our local communities.

"The intelligence we receive and the phone calls from the public informing us of drug-dealing in the local area, is really impactive in helping us build a picture of the situation and achieve good results such as this one.

"Hopefully this sends out a clear message to anybody who may be actively concerned in any way with Illegal drugs/substances that we will eventually catch up to you and you will be dealt with as appropriate.

"If you would like to report any issues of drug-dealing in your area, you can do so by contacting 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.

"You can also report it online by using our Lancs Police 'Report It Online' toolkit or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously. Kind regards, Preston Neighbourhood Policing."