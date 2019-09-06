Preston community is praised for role in discovery of 'large quantity' of Class B drugs near Garstang Road

A man has been arrested in relation to drugs offences after a police raid in Preston.
The 48-year-old male, who has not been named, was arrested on Friday morning (September 6) after Preston Police's Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a property near Garstang Road in Fulwood.
The raid, was executed using Section 23 powers of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, which gives officers power to enter the property of a person carrying on business as a producer or supplier of any controlled drugs.
A spokesman for Preston Police confirmed that a "number of items have been seized including a large quantity of Class B drugs and an amount of drug-related paraphernalia".
They added: "The execution of this warrant comes as a direct result of the support and help we receive from our local communities.
"The intelligence we receive and the phone calls from the public informing us of drug-dealing in the local area, is really impactive in helping us build a picture of the situation and achieve good results such as this one.
"Hopefully this sends out a clear message to anybody who may be actively concerned in any way with Illegal drugs/substances that we will eventually catch up to you and you will be dealt with as appropriate.
"If you would like to report any issues of drug-dealing in your area, you can do so by contacting 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.
"You can also report it online by using our Lancs Police 'Report It Online' toolkit or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously. Kind regards, Preston Neighbourhood Policing."